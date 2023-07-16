PM appoints Fuad Asadullah as IB DG

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed Fuad Asadullah Khan as Director General (DG) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
The appointment has been made for a period of three years on a contract basis, said an official notification.
In December last, the ruling coalition gave him additional charge of DG IB for one year. The contract has now been revoked as he has been given the full-fledged charge of the bureau.
Fuad Asadullah Khan is a Grade 22 officer and he has become the first IB officer who has been elevated to the rank of DG.
