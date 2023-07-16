Critical stage

This refers to the letter ‘Role reversal’ (July 11, 2023) by SRH Hashmi. It is true that the early days of Pakistan were extraordinarily productive and our performance was remarkable in almost all facets. The lack of merit and accountability, as well as the commercial mindset, began to creep into our society around the mid-1970s to the late 1980s, when widespread nationalization and the breakdown of the civil service started.

After the commencement of our first, sustained privatization programme in 1991, a new entrepreneurial class emerged in the country. This led to the widening of the gulf between the haves and the have-nots in our society. As a result, bribery, nepotism and corrupt practices began rising. We have now reached an important crossroads in our history and must vote for the best, brightest and most sincere lot in the upcoming elections as they woould be the most likely to deliver with courage and confidence.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore