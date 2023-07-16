Agricultural renaissance

The establishment of the Land Information and Management System shows that the government is paying attention to this crucial sector, which accounts for a large share of our GDP and employment, after decades of neglect. Better late than never.
It is important that words are now translated into reality via strong and consistent implementation of the initiative’s aims so that the country benefits as much as possible.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
