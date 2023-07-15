 
Boy electrocuted

By Our Correspondent
A 10-year-old boy died of electrocution in Green Town. The victim identified as Ahmad accidently touched an electric fan. He received an electric shock that proved fatal and claimed life of the victim. His body was moved to morgue.