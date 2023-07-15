Minister orders strict action against land grabbers

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and In-charge Prime Minister’s Public Affairs & Grievances Wing Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Friday the government was committed to resolving public issues on priority basis as swift measures were being taken in that regard.

He was addressing an open court held at the Civil Secretariat here. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other officials concerned were also present.

The minister listened to people's problems and issued on-the-spot directions to address complaints promptly and submit a report within six days.

A complainant, Muhammad Sultan, informed the minister about his daughter, who was a domestic worker and had been in illegal custody of her employer.

He alleged that his daughter was being tortured, and also not being paid wages for the last three years.

The minister directed the police to investigate the matter. A police team visited the house where the girl was employed and asked the affected girl about her grievances. Murtaza Javed directed an additional secretary in-charge to ensure impartial investigation into the matter.

He directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take strict action against land-grabbers and those involved in the business of illegal loans and exploiting people. He ordered to form a committee to initiate action against the mafia.

The minister said the process of filing complaints should be made easy and facility of lodging complaints via WhatsApp should be ensured if anyone was not able to submit complaints in writing.

The federal minister directed DC Rafia Haider to listen to the public problems personally to resolve them on priority. The minister also listened to people’s problems related to Lahore Electric Supply Company.