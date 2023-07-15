Tributes paid to martyrs of Turkish democracy

ISLAMABAD: Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of Turkish democracy who laid down their lives for foiling coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, seven years ago in Turkiye.

The 7th anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day was attended by diplomas.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf was the chief guest who spoke of Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Turkiye and expressed hope that the relations would grow further.

Referring to the foiled coup in Turkiye, he said that sacrifices rendered by people of Turkiye would keep lightening the flame of democracy. He said that the resolve and bravery manifested by common people in Turkiye to save democracy was indicative to reality that it was people’s will, which ultimately determined the fate of the nation. He said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are deeply rooted in centuries old traditions and values.