BBC restarts inquiry into sex pictures scandal as star named

LONDON: The BBC on Thursday resumed an internal inquiry after its star news anchor was revealed as the man at the centre of a sex pictures scandal, following days of fevered speculation about his identity.

Huw Edwards, 61, was dramatically named on Wednesday in a statement by his wife, six days after The Sun daily reported claims that an unnamed presenter had paid a young person £35,000 ($45,000) for sexually explicit pictures.

The family of the young person claimed they had used the money to fuel a crack cocaine addiction but the now 20-year-old dismissed the allegations as “rubbish”.

Six days of fevered social media speculation led other high-profile media figures to rule themselves out, with one urging the presenter to come forward to prevent others being “falsely accused”.

Putting an end to the guessing game as the BBC´s 6:00 pm bulletin went on air, Edwards´ wife Vicky Flind confirmed his identity “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”.

She said the father-of-five was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and had been admitted to hospital “where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

The publicly funded broadcaster had paused its own investigation into the claims against Edwards at the request of police.

But the BBC´s “fact-finding investigations” resumed after two police forces -- London´s Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police -- said there was no evidence a criminal offence had been committed.