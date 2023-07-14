Students visit Safe City

Islamabad:A delegation of the National University of Computer and Technology (NUCT) visited Safe City Islamabad to gain insights into the operations and significance of the state-of-the-art surveillance system, the police spokesman said Thursday.

The delegation was welcomed by the CPO Safe City /Traffic, who briefed them on a comprehensive understanding of the various features and utilities of the Safe City Islamabad surveillance system. The briefing included an in-depth introduction to the cutting-edge technologies employed by Safe City Islamabad, such as "Pukar"15, Crime Mapping, Brief Cam, e-Challan, Wireless Control, Traffic Control, and FM 92.4.

He said that the safe city Islamabad's modern technology-enabled cameras are playing a crucial role in the city's security, crime prevention, and protection of citizens' lives and property. He further briefed the delegation that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after assuming office, extended the coverage of the Safe City Project to different areas of the city and an additional 10 per cent has been added to it, on the special interest and orders of the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan.