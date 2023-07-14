Svitolina admits weight of pressure after Wimbledon exit

LONDON: Tearful Ukraine star Elina Svitolina said sometimes the pressure "gets maybe too" much after she lost her Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

Svitolina said representing war-torn Ukraine was a major motivating factor but added: "It´s a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension."

"I try to balance it as much as I can," she added. "But, yeah, sometimes it gets maybe too much. "But I don´t want to take it as an excuse that I lost today."

"Even today when I was down, I got a lot of support," she said. "I´m really thankful for the crowd to support me, be there for me, and all Ukrainian people as well.

"They support us quite a lot in different kinds of ways, for a lot of Ukrainians who arrived here when the war started. Really thankful for all the people to support us in different levels."