Svitolina admits weight of pressure after Wimbledon exit

LONDON: Tearful Ukraine star Elina Svitolina said sometimes the pressure "gets maybe too" much after she lost her Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.
Svitolina said representing war-torn Ukraine was a major motivating factor but added: "It´s a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension."
"I try to balance it as much as I can," she added. "But, yeah, sometimes it gets maybe too much. "But I don´t want to take it as an excuse that I lost today."
"Even today when I was down, I got a lot of support," she said. "I´m really thankful for the crowd to support me, be there for me, and all Ukrainian people as well.
"They support us quite a lot in different kinds of ways, for a lot of Ukrainians who arrived here when the war started. Really thankful for all the people to support us in different levels."
LAHORE: Pakistan’s top sprinter Shajar Abbas on Thursday created a new national record and qualified for the...
KARACHI: Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced a 16-member Test squad for a two-match series against Pakistan,...
LONDON: The International Cricket Council announced on Thursday that it will distribute equal prize money to men´s...
LONDON: Daniil Medvedev admits he is wary of Carlos Alcaraz´s "one brutal shot" which could kill off his hopes of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been officially invited to participate in the Commonwealth of Independent States /Non-CIS...
LAHORE: Although the government on Thursday issued NOC and allowed Pakistan women football team to travel to Singapore...