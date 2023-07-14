Customer choice

The people of Karachi have been dealing with electricity supply issues for decades. K-Electric has a monopoly on supply in the city but is failing to ensure regular supply of electricity, including to customers who are paying their electricity bills on time. Long hours of loadshedding are becoming the norm.
This is happening at a time when electricity bills have reached new heights and customers are being charged a lot more for the same amount of consumption. Any complaints to KE tend to yield no response. In my opinion, it is time for the people of Karachi to have an alternative to this company as more competition might at least lower prices.
Irfan Rasheed Baloch
Karachi
