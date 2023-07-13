Naqvi assures flood victims of relief

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the flood-hit area of Kohra Baqir Khewa on the boundary of Jhang linking to district Chiniot and reviewed flood situation and relief arrangements.

He met the inhabitants living in the flood-hit areas and inquired about their problems pertaining to rescue and relief activities and assured them that all possible resources would be utilised for the protection of their life and property.

All marooned people will not be left alone and all possible resources are being utilised for their assistance, he said. During a briefing on affected 40 villages on both sides of the Chenab, the CM directed the district administration to finalise all preventive measures on time for coping with high flood situation besides all remedial arrangements including provision of required medicines should be completed for the relief of the affectees.

He directed that all departments’ senior officials concerned should remain in the field and be ready for the evacuation of flood affectees during high flooding and shifting them to safer places.

CM Naqvi appealed to the people living along rivers to shift to safer places by following the instructions of the administration. He visited Trimu Headworks and got a briefing on the flood situation and discharge of water at the barrage by the Irrigation Department engineers where both rivers Chenab and Jhelum merge.

DPO Tariq Mehboob also briefed about the enhancing police patrolling in the flood-hit areas for the security of cattle and property of the villagers. While responding to the questions of journalists about boiling sewer lines of Satellite Town and other city areas and poor healthcare services at the DHQ Hospital, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that things are gradually improving.

Earlier, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kasur to check out the latest water situation in the Satluj River and the arrangements at the flood relief camp at Talwar Post located at Ganda Singh Wala border late at night, following the release of water by India into the Sutlej River.

He ordered the shifting of the cattle and the people living in the riverbed, emphasising the need to relocate both to safer places. The CM commended the DPO, assistant commissioner and SHO for their efforts to save a child who had drowned in floodwater and ordered to keep informing the line departments about the inflow and outflow of water in the Sutlej River.

Additionally, he called for improved sanitation arrangements as the government was striving for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the public. He also issued on-the-spot orders to resolve other issues of the patients.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of a family due to a fire in Bhatti Gate and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from Commissioner Lahore and ordered a comprehensive investigation into it.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Zhob Cantt and paid tribute to four security officials who embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM noted that the martyred officials foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists with bravery and sent them to hell. They are our heroes and the nation pays tributes to them.

Meanwhile, Caretaker CM Punjab has said in his tweet that LDA has decided to extend the one window cell timing from 9 am to 9 pm to give relief to the people and Addl DG Housing LDA has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing all operations of the one window cell.