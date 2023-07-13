Key reshuffle in FBR

ISLAMABAD: The government has made a key transfer/posting at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and replaced Mukarram Jah Ansari from the Member Customs Operation to Member (Legal & Accounting) at the FBR headquarters.
Interestingly, the government has appointed Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar as Member of Customs Operation with immediate effect. Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar, a BS 20 officer of the Customs group, was working as Member Legal & Accounting Customs at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad, before her assignment as Member of Customs Operation.
According to a notification issued by the FBR, the officers who are drawing performance allowance prior to issuance of this notification shall continue to draw this allowance on the new place of posting.
IPP's Aun Chaudhry had filed an appeal to ban PTI
The report mentions estimates compiled by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
Parliamentary body examines 73 proposals during in-camera meeting
The order was passed by LHC Justice Shahid Jamil Khan on a petition by Punjab University Assistant Professor Dr Khuram...
KASUR: Moderate-level flood was recorded in Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala town in Kasur district during the past 12...
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said Wednesday said a charity initiative, launched by...