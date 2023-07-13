Key reshuffle in FBR

ISLAMABAD: The government has made a key transfer/posting at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and replaced Mukarram Jah Ansari from the Member Customs Operation to Member (Legal & Accounting) at the FBR headquarters.

Interestingly, the government has appointed Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar as Member of Customs Operation with immediate effect. Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar, a BS 20 officer of the Customs group, was working as Member Legal & Accounting Customs at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad, before her assignment as Member of Customs Operation.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, the officers who are drawing performance allowance prior to issuance of this notification shall continue to draw this allowance on the new place of posting.