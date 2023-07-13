Mueed fails to impress at Asian Athletics

LAHORE: Pakistan's promising athlete Abdul Moeed Baloch on Wednesday failed to impress during the 400 metre race of the 25th Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok.

Lyari-born Moeed clocked 48.18 seconds in the 400m and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

He finished fifth in his heat carrying six runners and ended overall 22nd out of 28 athletes. It means Moeed fell short of his personal best time of 46.73.

Pakistan's top sprinter Shajar Abbas will compete on Thursday (today).

Esha Imran (200m, 400m) and Mohammad Yasir Sultan (javelin throw) are the others who are competing in the continental event.

The country's top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is not in the Pakistan squad due to a knee injury which he developed at the National Games.