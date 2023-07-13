Ailing SOEs

Based on their performance up till now, it can be said with confidence that our SOEs have prover to be a total failure. The reasons include lack of ownership, political interference and the absence of key tools to measure performance.

Employees at these companies, in my opinion, are primarily interested in the security, privileges and perks that government jobs offer. Ailing public enterprises should be privatized or restructured into profitable entities.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad