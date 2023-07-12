Whenever the Sindh government announces job openings and conducts tests, aspiring candidates have to bear the burden of various charges in order to sit the test and then get their results. Candidates may have to pay up to Rs1000 each for the test and then more for getting results, photocopies of documents and courier services. Due to the difficulty of finding a job nowadays, many have no choice but to pay these charges and hope that at the end of the day they can land a job. The provincial government needs to find a way of reducing the financial burden on candidates amidst the ongoing wave of inflation.
Shazim Hussain
Larkana
