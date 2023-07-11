Police claim arresting robbers

WANA: Police in Upper South Waziristan district claimed to have busted a gang involved in robbing tourists during Eidul Azha holidays.
Upper South Waziristan District Police Officer Niaz Muhammad said that the tourists from Karak stayed for the night in a mosque in the Medan area where because as there was no hotel facility in the district.
He said a police team later arrested the accused, identified as Bin Yamin, Shahid Rehman and Sifat Ullah and recovered a pistol, cell-phones, Rs50000 cash and other items from them.
