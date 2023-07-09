Orderly Room digitalised

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, taking a revolutionary step for Lahore Police, has digitalised the Orderly Room.

The first Digital Orderly Room was held in DIG OPS Lahore office under the leadership of Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday. Now, SHOs will not have to appear personally, by leaving their Police stations. Utilizing modern technology, officers can interact with staff online. DIG Operations mentioned that the use of digital technology could save time. Now, SHOs and In-charge Police Post will have an online Orderly Room, while other staff will follow the usual procedure.