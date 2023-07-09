Tension grips Lasbela Chowk as residents, shopkeepers clash

Lasbella Chowk area remained tensed on Saturday as a conflict between two groups led to a deteriorating situation, according to local police.

The clash resulted in the closure of two major markets in the vicinity, Naseem Cloth Market and Khaleeji Market. In response to the escalating situation, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers was deployed to the area to regain control.

The clash, as reported by the police, erupted between the residents of Patel Para and the shopkeepers of Naseem Cloth Market. The residents of Patel Para had been staging a protest against unannounced load shedding at Lasbela Chowk. However, the situation turned violent when a verbal altercation escalated into physical confrontations.

A substantial force comprising both police officers and Rangers arrived at the scene, aiming to diffuse the tension and restore order. During the chaos, two shopkeepers from Naseem Cloth Market were detained by the police on allegations of attacking the protestors.

The apprehended shopkeepers were taken to the nearby police station, where they were placed under custody for further investigation. The area police had launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the facts and bring the culprits to justice.