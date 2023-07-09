 
Sunday July 09, 2023
Newspost

On deaf ears

July 09, 2023

Despite lodging complaints with the relevant authorities for over a year, the roads in the Soldier Bazar, Karachi area are still in the worst condition imaginable.

I would like to implore the concerned authorities to please fix the damaged roads as soon as possible as they are a great inconvenience to the residents of the area. This ought to have been done a long time ago.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi