On deaf ears

Despite lodging complaints with the relevant authorities for over a year, the roads in the Soldier Bazar, Karachi area are still in the worst condition imaginable.
I would like to implore the concerned authorities to please fix the damaged roads as soon as possible as they are a great inconvenience to the residents of the area. This ought to have been done a long time ago.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
