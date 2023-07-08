Punjab to have 22 new social security hospitals

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital on Multan Road and the Social Security Hospital on Ferozepur Road.

During his visit, the chief minister inspected various wards and assessed the medical facilities provided to the patients. He interacted with the patients, inquired about their well-being and the quality of medical services they were receiving. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the facilities available at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital, highlighting the availability of doctors and the provision of free medications.

The chief minister announced the government’s decision to open 22 social security hospitals, across the province, to the general public to cater to their healthcare needs. He stated that an agreement would be reached between the government and the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution to facilitate this initiative. Furthermore, he revealed plans for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre for disabled industrial workers, the installation of an MRI machine, and the creation of a burn unit at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital. He also mentioned that the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology (RAIC) would extend its services to the general public in addition to industrial workers. As part of the ongoing improvements, 50 additional beds will also be added to the hospital.

The CM instructed the development of a new lodging facility outside the RAIC waiting area, designed in line with the standards of Jinnah Hospital, to provide enhanced amenities for patients’ attendants. He also emphasised the replacement of old wheelchairs with new ones and stressed the availability of life-saving injections during emergencies.

During his visit, the chief minister thoroughly examined the emergency department, X-ray unit, CT scan room, physiotherapy section, record room, and surgical unit. He also toured the Orthopedic Ward, Pediatric Ward, Dialysis Unit, and RAIC, where he interacted with attendants in the waiting areas to address any concerns they might have. Commissioner PESSI provided a briefing to the CM regarding the facilities offered at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Dr Jawad Akram, Amir Mir, health secretary, and MS Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital were also present.

Before this, the caretaker CM visited the Social Security Hospital on Ferozepur Road. He thoroughly inspected the emergency department and other wards to assess the quality of medical facilities. He interacted with the patients, inquired about their well-being, and issued instructions to the duty doctors regarding patient treatment. He also reviewed the records of patients visiting the emergency and acknowledged the diligent efforts being made to improve healthcare facilities. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir and Amir Mir were also present.