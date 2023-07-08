Widespread poverty tends to come hand-in-hand with rampant bonded labour or, in other words, modern-day slavery. Bonded labour involves those who have taken informal loans with exorbitant interest rates, working for the lender, or his/her affiliates, in order to pay off their debt. Those trapped in this condition tend to work long hours each day in hazardous conditions for little or no pay.
Our laws forbid slavery and bonded labour. However, according to the Global Slavery Index 2021, an estimated 3.19 million Pakistanis are subject to modern-day slavery. All of this is being done in the open and the government and legal authorities seem to constantly turn a blind eye to this predicament. We have to raise awareness about this issue and pressure the government into taking action.
Moeid Irfan Warraich
Attock
We need to have a serious national discussion about the rising levels of unemployment and the social problems it is...
Despite lodging complaints with the relevant authorities for over a year, the roads in the Soldier Bazar, Karachi area...
Some months ago, IBA Sukkur conducted tests for government jobs requiring a graduation education. The results were...
I strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden. Such events do not bode well for...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Search for ‘merit’ to detain Imran after NAB law changes’ . The story...
Pakistan has been going through a rough patch during the recent past. The politicians seem to have no time for the...