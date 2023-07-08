Widespread poverty tends to come hand-in-hand with rampant bonded labour or, in other words, modern-day slavery. Bonded labour involves those who have taken informal loans with exorbitant interest rates, working for the lender, or his/her affiliates, in order to pay off their debt. Those trapped in this condition tend to work long hours each day in hazardous conditions for little or no pay.

Our laws forbid slavery and bonded labour. However, according to the Global Slavery Index 2021, an estimated 3.19 million Pakistanis are subject to modern-day slavery. All of this is being done in the open and the government and legal authorities seem to constantly turn a blind eye to this predicament. We have to raise awareness about this issue and pressure the government into taking action.

Moeid Irfan Warraich

Attock