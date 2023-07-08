NDMA evolves contingency plan for heavy rains

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has evolved an emergency plan to deal with the situation arising from heavy rains and flooding across the country.

The details of the plan will be discussed in the authority’s high-echelon meeting scheduled to be held today (Saturday) in Murree, where all four federating units will be represented while senior officials of the armed forces will also share their role in the upcoming situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzaib and some other ministers will join the meeting.

In another development, Pakistan and Switzerland will sign important bilateral cooperation agreements in Murree. Highly placed sources told The News that the experts on weather, who had predicted extraordinary monsoon rainfall this month, would share their forecast on the harsh weather. They have already informed the authorities concerned that the country could experience flash floods like last year’s that caused extensive human and collateral losses. They said that the administration has taken certain preventive measures in light of last years’ experience.

The meeting will also be briefed about the flow of water in the rivers coming from India, and New Delhi has yet to update Pakistan about the river situation. In addition, Pakistan and Switzerland will ink some agreements on mutual cooperation in various fields in Murree.