Election for GB CM on July 13

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court has approved the election schedule for the GB chief minister, proposed by the speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

According to this schedule, nomination papers for the GB CM election will be received on July 12, and the election will take place on July 13, 2023.

After the disqualification of former GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case, 32 members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, out of 33, will elect a new leader of the house.

Meanwhile, GB Assembly Member and former GB minister of finance Javed Manwa announced his resignation from the basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Talking to media representatives here, he said that when political statements clash with national and regional interests within a party, it is necessary to make a decision in favour of the country and the region.

Manwa stated that he had always opposed hostile behaviour and policies within the party. He further mentioned that he had strongly condemned the events of 9th and 10th of May from the beginning and continued to do so.

He said that spreading discord in the name of politics was not true politics