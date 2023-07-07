Sindh players to take part in Borneo Junior

KARAACHI: Five junior squash players from Sindh are participating in the prestigious 7th Borneo Junior Open at Kuching, Malaysia, from July 11-16. Huzaifa Shahid, Mahnoor Ali, and Sehrish Ali will participate in the under-13 category.

Abdul Ahad Butt will take part in the under-15 category and Mehwish Ali is to feature in the under-17 category. “The players will leave for Malaysia on Saturday night,” said Secretary Sindh Squash Association (SSA) M Amir Khan.