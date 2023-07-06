FM Bilawal arrives in US on private visit

NEW YORK: After concluding his maiden Japan visit, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reached USA on a private visit, sources said.

Sources privy to the matter said that the foreign minister will stay in the USA for a period of one week where he will hold important conferences being arranged by the US think tank.

The Foreign Office is also making efforts to arrange meeting between FM Bilawal Bhutto and US diplomatic officials, say sources. The foreign minister is visiting USA on a special invitation from US think tank, they say. It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently visited Japan on a four-day visit where he held meetings with Japanese leadership, business executives and the Pakistani diaspora.