Qureshi for long-term economic solution

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government has obtained a $3 billion standby loan for a period of nine months, which has temporarily alleviated the risk of default. However, concerns remain about the future beyond this period, he said, adding there is a need to find a long-term solution.

Referring to the May 9 incident, he denied any involvement and said that the cases against them are politically motivated, with false allegations made by the administration. Qureshi expressed his determination to prove his innocence regarding the May 9 incident, as he and his son have surrendered and are cooperating with the courts.

He said he and his son were committed to pursuing a political, legal, and peaceful course of action. Speaking to journalists outside the Multan District Sessions Court on Wednesday, he expressed pride in defending Pakistan on various fronts during his tenure as the Foreign Minister.

He said that he had raised the issue of Islamophobia and secured a unanimous resolution against its growing trend. He highlighted the efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations to unite against Islamophobia, leading to a global consensus to address this issue on March 15. He stressed the importance of setting limits and expressed his willingness to voice his opinions. Qureshi acknowledged the anxiety prevailing among the Muslim Ummah and condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran, which has sparked peaceful protests worldwide. He called for unity and an agreed plan of action, expressing satisfaction that the PTI has called for a protest on Friday.

He appealed to all scholars to address this issue in their Friday sermons. Qureshi criticised the response to the Sweden incident, saying that a mere resolution is insufficient and that more effective planning could have prevented it. He emphasised his consistent support for institutions and the armed forces. Regarding his legal matters, he mentioned his ongoing court appearances and his scheduled appearance in Islamabad the next day. After attending the court proceedings in Multan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Hussain Qureshi departed for Islamabad.