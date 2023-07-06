Pesticides worsen climate emergency

LONDON: Pesticides in food production are overwhelmingly derived from fossil fuels and worsen climate change, an NGO said in a report Wednesday, urging UK government action.

“Pesticides exacerbate the climate emergency throughout their life cycle,” from manufacture to disposal, Pesticide Action Network UK said.

“Unless we change our approach, the impacts of the climate emergency are expected to lead to an increase in pesticide use, which will create a vicious cycle between chemical dependency and worsening climate breakdown.”

Global food systems account for more than a third of all greenhouse gas emissions, including from agriculture, according to the findings.

The group also said that major companies including ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron Phillips Chemical, manufacture pesticides or their chemical ingredients.

The agro-chemical industry presents pesticide use as a “climate mitigation strategy”, the report said.