Young users

The use of drugs, especially crystal meth or ice, is increasing day by day among young people. This problem is not confined to the urban areas and is growing rapidly in the rural areas as well. This is quite alarming, given the damage that drug abuse and addiction causes to individuals, families and the community as a whole. It is shocking that school-going children have access to this harmful and dangerous substance. Where are our authorities? And why are schools not taking strict action against such activities?

Well thought-out and firmly implemented policies are needed to address this issue. If we fail to do so, the entire country will pay a price as it is the young people that are our future.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand