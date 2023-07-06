Last chance

Finally, the continuous efforts of the incumbent government have paid off and the IMF has signed a stand-by agreement with Pakistan. However, prices will still increase further. There will be a mandatory increase in the prices of electricity and gas due to more tariffs and taxes. This time, our rulers have to act sensibly. The loan money has to be used for the welfare of the people. There is an urgent need to avoid the mistakes made in the past. Because our country is already burdened with heavy debt, if past mistakes are repeated, we may not be able to recover.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
