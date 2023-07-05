Workers condemn desecration of Holy Quran

Lahore:Workers held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (APFTU) on Tuesday to condemn desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

They were carrying national flags and banners demanding the United Nations intervene to condemn such heinous act. They also urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to raise this issue in Security Council to get implemented the UN decision. The world has to stop hate against ethnic and religious communities.

Western countries need to enforce strict laws to check hatred against the world’s 1.8bn Muslims, the labour leaders said. The rally was addressed by Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union and others.