Naegleria patient dies

LAHORE: A 30-year-old patient, who was suspected for Naegleria, expired here at Services Hospital, Tuesday, the hospital officials confirmed. Mustafa Shafique was admitted to SHL with various symptoms, including headache and fever. The patient, who was a bodybuilding trainer by profession, had been suggested as a suspected case of Naegleria in the diagnostic report issued by a private laboratory here. A hospital official told the media that the patient, suspected to be suffering from Naegleria, expired despite hectic efforts to save patient’s life through provision of best possible medical treatment. ‘The growth of bacteria, unfortunately, increased, which resulted in patient’s death,’ he added.