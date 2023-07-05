Impossible job?

This refers to the letter ‘No pressure’ (June 24, 2023) by Aamir Ali. The writer best describes the scene of the upcoming election. Amid this political turbulence, the ECP has to somehow hold free and fair elections.

With the establishment still dealing with the aftermath of May 9, the government eager to capitalize on the PTI’s blunder and the judiciary unable to resolve its internal rigmarole, the ECP appears to have an impossible task on its hands.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala