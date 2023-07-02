Journalists vow to become voice of Kashmiris

Islamabad : Senior Kashmiri journalists here vowed to become voice of Kashmiris at a time when media in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was totally chocked by Indian government and was not allowed to report ground realities, says a press release.

Speaking at a conference, while pointing out various shortcomings in structuring appropriate narratives on Kashmir, particularly after August 5, 2019, they desired the national media to play proactive role in highlighting Kashmir issue keeping in view the changing global realities and trends. The conference titled ‘Pleading the case of Kashmir in Changing Global Realities. Challenges and Opportunities’ was organised by Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) in collaboration with Riphah International University (RIU).

The conference was aimed at bringing the Kashmir issue in limelight keeping in view the changing regional and global situations. Speaking on the occasion, Director Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Dr. Rashid Aftab highlighted the need for adapting new trends to make media coverage of Kashmir productive. He said the institute would continue to organize such conference and seminars to formulate comprehensive strategies to promote cause of Kashmir.

On the occasion, Executive Director, IDDDS, Dr. Waleed Rasool said the dynamics of Kashmir changed in post 5 August 2019 when India took the unilateral action to scrap special status of IIOJK and divided the whole state in two separate union territories under direct control of New Delhi.

He said, media in IIOJK was the first casualty of this onslaught adding foreign media was left with no option but to leave Kashmir whereas the local media was put under total censorship. He said, it was now responsibility of national media of Pakistan to work proactively to highlight Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, columnist and faculty member, Riphah International University, Awais Wasi, who was moderating the conference, said suggestions put forward by journalists in this conference would be properly documented and forwarded to concerned quarters for decisions and policy making. He highlighted the importance of capacity-building of journalists to help them work more effectively in their domains and make their coverage more comprehensive and dynamic.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist, Dr. Ashraf said that the national media could not build narrative properly after August 5, 2019 and urged Kashmiri journalists to fulfil their responsibility and play their role in highlighting Kashmiri issue internationally. He said, media should be proactive in such sensitive matters. Senior Journalists, Abid Abbasi highlighted the importance of media policy, saying that there was not any such policy available particularly to deal with August 5, 2019 issue. Another senior journalist, Ch. Mudassir said that economic independence of journalists was imperative to help them work freely whereas a senior journalist Kashif Mir said that efforts should be made to reach international audience.

Senior journalists Shahbaz Ahmad, Arshad Ghazi, Shahzad Rathoor, Maqsood Muntazir, Naeem-ul-Asad, Amir Butt Shaukat Ahmed, Latif Dar and Javed Mir also spoke on the occasion. They said, media, particularly Kashmiri journalists should carry forward the case of Kashmir, use all social media platforms and adapt new trends and techniques to promote cause of Kashmiris.