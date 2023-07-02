USA hit six as Jamaica crush Trinidad

MIAMI: Jesus Ferreira struck a hat trick as the United States crushed St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday while Group A rivals Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 with Demarai Gray scoring twice.

The Caribbean island, playing in the North, Central America and Caribbean tournament for the first time, saw hopes of frustrating the Americans quickly vanish as they fell to 3-0 inside 16 minutes.

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic began the rout in the 12th minute when he slotted home after a smart pull-back from Gianluca Busio.

A screamer from Bryan Reynolds made it 2-0, the right-back unleashing a fierce drive from 20 yards out after pounding on a clearance.

Ferreira opened his account two minutes later, bursting through the middle and then angling a low shot into the far corner.

It was one-way traffic but amid the onslaught, Tyquan Terrell went close to pulling one back for St. Kitts with a volley that flew just over the bar. St. Kitts keeper Julani Archibald had been helpless for all three goals but showed his ability when he tipped over a powerful blast from Ferreira.

But Archibald was beaten again in the 25th minute when Ferreira beat the offside trap to collect a through ball from Mihailovic and then slipped the ball through the keeper´s legs to make it four.

Ferreira completed his hit-trick, with Mihailovic the provider again slipping the ball inside to the Colombia-born striker whose quick feet created space for a clinical finish.

Mihailovic claimed his second and the USA´s sixth side-footing home with the visiting defence at sea.

The Americans are level on four points at the top of the group after drawing their opening game with Jamaica, who dominated against their old rivals Trinidad and Tobago.

The all-Premier League strike trio of West Ham´s Michail Antonio, Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and Everton´s Gray proved too much for a Trinidad side that looked well off the pace.

Gray put the Reggae Boyz ahead in the 14th minute with a curling finish after being set up by Antonio and Bailey.

Bailey then made it 2-0 in the 17th minute when a long ball over the top found him free on the left and he confidently buried the ball into the far corner.

Gray struck again 12 minutes later after Kevon Lambert won possession deep in the Trinidad half and fed Antonio, who slid the ball across for a tap-in for Gray, playing just his second game for Jamaica. Trinidad pulled a goal back four minutes after the interval with Levi Garcia beating his man and providing a low cross, which Andre Rampersad turned in at the near post with a clever flick.

Bailey then missed a simple chance at the back post with a low ball from Antonio, before Dujuan Richards completed the scoring in stoppage time with a long-range effort, which took a huge deflection.

The win was the first for Jamaica under Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson -- his ninth game in charge -- and leaves Jamaica second in Group A level on four points with the top-placed USA.

Thursday´s games in Group B see Qatar face Honduras while Haiti take on Mexico in Glendale, Arizona.