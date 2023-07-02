Bilawal in Japan to revive leadership-level contacts

A child presents a bouquet of flowers to the foreign minister at the airport. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reached Tokyo on his first official visit on Saturday, where he is expected to meet key Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and National Security Adviser Takeo Akiba.

“The four day-visit, on the invitation of the Japanese government, signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus,” said the Foreign Office, as Bilawal prepares to hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The foreign minister will also be delivering a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think-tank of Japan.

“Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing and time-tested relationship characterised by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues. The foreign minister is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to import of Pakistani manpower to Japan,” added the Foreign Office. Prior to the foreign minister’s visit, Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan was in Tokyo where he held bilateral political consultations with his Japanese counterpart Shigeo Yamada on Tuesday. A statement issued by the FO after the meeting said all interlocutors of the Japanese foreign secretary had expressed goodwill and warm wishes towards the people and Government of Pakistan, underlining that the Japanese side was looking forward to the upcoming visit of FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.