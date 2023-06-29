Zardari returns after concluding UAE visit

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference held at CM House in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — PPI

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Karachi on Wednesday after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, reached the Jinnah International Airport in a private plane. After landing in Karachi, he went to Nawabshah.

During his stay in the UAE lasting for three days, Zardari held top-level talks with the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz about the dissolution of the National Assembly after the completion of its five-year term, the subsequent caretaker government setup to be installed in the country, the date of the forthcoming general elections, and other political affairs.

The former president will spend Eidul Azha in his hometown of Nawabshah.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who also attended the crucial talks between the two coalition partners in the UAE, will spend Eidul Azha in Dubai. After the Eid, he will proceed to visit Japan.