Thursday June 29, 2023
Five men wounded in firing incidents

By Our Correspondent
June 29, 2023

Five people were injured in firing incidents in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old youth, Shahid, son of Habib, was injured after being shot by robbers when he offered resistance during a robbery bid near Daud Goth in Baldia Town. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A 25-year-old youth, Ismail, son of Ibrahim, was shot and injured by unidentified persons in the Old Golimar area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A 30-year-old man, Faiq, son of Abdul Qadir, was wounded after unidentified persons shot him near Al-Asif Square within the limits of the Sacchal police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, a 25-year-old man, Salman, son of Saif, was shot and injured by bandits for putting up resistance during a robbery near Daud Chowrangi in Quaidabad. Meanwhile, Shafat, 25, son of Sultan, was injured after being shot over a personal dispute in the Manghopir area. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.