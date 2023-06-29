Five men wounded in firing incidents

Five people were injured in firing incidents in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old youth, Shahid, son of Habib, was injured after being shot by robbers when he offered resistance during a robbery bid near Daud Goth in Baldia Town. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A 25-year-old youth, Ismail, son of Ibrahim, was shot and injured by unidentified persons in the Old Golimar area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A 30-year-old man, Faiq, son of Abdul Qadir, was wounded after unidentified persons shot him near Al-Asif Square within the limits of the Sacchal police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, a 25-year-old man, Salman, son of Saif, was shot and injured by bandits for putting up resistance during a robbery near Daud Chowrangi in Quaidabad. Meanwhile, Shafat, 25, son of Sultan, was injured after being shot over a personal dispute in the Manghopir area. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.