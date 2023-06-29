The UN ‘Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day’ was held on June 27. This observance provides a platform to emphasize the importance of initiatives supporting MSMEs and foster collaborative efforts for sustainable development. MSMEs are often more vulnerable to global disruptions including conflicts, pandemics and natural disasters.

Women and young entrepreneurs are often the worst-affected by these events, which make it harder for MSMEs to access finance and markets. Building more robust supply chains is crucial to empowering MSMEs.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi