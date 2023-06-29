The UN ‘Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day’ was held on June 27. This observance provides a platform to emphasize the importance of initiatives supporting MSMEs and foster collaborative efforts for sustainable development. MSMEs are often more vulnerable to global disruptions including conflicts, pandemics and natural disasters.
Women and young entrepreneurs are often the worst-affected by these events, which make it harder for MSMEs to access finance and markets. Building more robust supply chains is crucial to empowering MSMEs.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
Islamabad is caught in the clutches of a relentless heat wave. Sweating brows and parched lips bear witness to the...
Loadshedding in Punjab appears to be going from bad to worse. Power outages now take place at multiple random and...
Many higher education institutes in Sindh are plagued by incompetent administrations that fail to provide the quality...
The world recently marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This year’s theme –...
Pakistan, if led with foresight, has the potential to address its energy crisis through renewable energy resources....
This letter refers to the article ‘Terrorism and drug trade’ by Dr Ikramul Haq. I agree with Dr Haq’s...