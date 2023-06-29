Islamabad is caught in the clutches of a relentless heat wave. Sweating brows and parched lips bear witness to the sweltering ordeal endured by its inhabitants. But amidst this relentless onslaught of heat, an additional torment takes hold – the merciless grip of electricity loadshedding. While the people of Islamabad and all of Pakistan find themselves yearning for a respite from the unforgiving heat, their hopes for even momentary relief are dashed by the persistent absence of electricity.

One cannot help but wonder why the government does not extend a helping hand to alleviate the desperate plight of the people? It is moments like this where it is imperative that the government rise to the occasion. This means restoring reliable access to power and establishing cooling centres or shelters outdoors where people can escape from the heat.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana