Unbearable

Loadshedding in Punjab appears to be going from bad to worse. Power outages now take place at multiple random and unscheduled times throughout the night, making it impossible for one to sleep peacefully in the oppressive heat. This makes life very difficult for people, particularly for students.

The Punjab government and the local energy authorities are requested to put an end to this random and frequent interruption of the electricity supply late at night.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Lahore