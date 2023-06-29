Unbearable

Loadshedding in Punjab appears to be going from bad to worse. Power outages now take place at multiple random and unscheduled times throughout the night, making it impossible for one to sleep peacefully in the oppressive heat. This makes life very difficult for people, particularly for students.
The Punjab government and the local energy authorities are requested to put an end to this random and frequent interruption of the electricity supply late at night.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Lahore
The UN ‘Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day’ was held on June 27. This observance provides a platform...
Islamabad is caught in the clutches of a relentless heat wave. Sweating brows and parched lips bear witness to the...
Many higher education institutes in Sindh are plagued by incompetent administrations that fail to provide the quality...
The world recently marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This year’s theme –...
Pakistan, if led with foresight, has the potential to address its energy crisis through renewable energy resources....
This letter refers to the article ‘Terrorism and drug trade’ by Dr Ikramul Haq. I agree with Dr Haq’s...