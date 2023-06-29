Ears of stone

Many higher education institutes in Sindh are plagued by incompetent administrations that fail to provide the quality of education and support that their students deserve. The administration officials in such universities often do not bother to interact with the students and at least take note of their concerns, let alone address them. One such issue is the lack of transportation options for students, particularly those who live in remote areas.

This problem has been going on for years, but most university administrations have done little to solve it. Since education is now a provincial concern, the Sindh government must take notice of the unresponsiveness of university administrations and ensure that competent administration that can address student concerns is put in place.

Aamir Ali Jamro

Sukkur