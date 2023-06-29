Combating drug abuse

The world recently marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This year’s theme – ‘People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’ – holds significant relevance for Pakistan. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Pakistan has one of the highest rates of drug abuse, with an estimated 6 per cent of the population affected. The physical and mental consequences of drug abuse are devastating, ranging from addiction to respiratory problems and even death.

Factors such as peer pressure, mental health issues and early exposure contribute to the problem. To make a positive impact, we must prioritize prevention strategies, combat stigma and promote a compassionate approach towards those affected.

Azeem Hakro

Islamabad