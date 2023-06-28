15 young people under 30 now part of billionaire club: Forbes

ISLAMABAD: Acquiring a comfortable fortune usually takes years, even for some of the most famous tycoons of our time. In fact, according to Forbes, the average billionaire today is 65 years old.

But that’s not always the case. On the latest Forbes list, 15 young people under 30 joined the billionaire club this year, with their wealth stemming from inheritances or self-started successful enterprises. Ben Francis made bank off Gymshark while Palmer Luckey sold Oculus, his VR headset maker, to Facebook, putting them both on the list.

10. Ryan Breslow, 29; Net worth: US$1.1 billion

This American serial entrepreneur is only 29, but has already launched several successful companies in his lifetime and has earned a net worth of US$1.1 billion. After dropping out of Stanford, Breslow launched start-ups like payment platform Bolt, Love.com, Eco, Prism, The Movement and more. An advocate for wellness, Breslow said on Instagram that he builds “conscious companies” and initiated four-day work weeks for his 700 employees.

9. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, 28, Net worth: US$3.5 billion

When eyewear mogul Leonardo Del Vecchio, Italy’s second richest man, died last year, he left behind billions to his widow Nicoletta Zampillo, his six children and stepchild. Leonardo Maria, 28, is Leonardo Sr.’s only child with Zampillo, and he has a US$3.5 billion estimated fortune. He works as EssilorLuxottica’s chief strategy officer and is the CEO of eyeglasses retailer Salmoiraghi & Viganò.

8. Katharina Andresen, 28, Net worth: US$1.5 billion

Along with her sister Alexandra, this 28-year-old Norwegian heiress is the sixth-generation owner of investment company Ferd. With over US$1.5 billion in the bank, she works as a sustainability officer at an Oslo-based construction firm and is a gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights advocate, as seen on her Instagram. She owns a 42 per cent stake in Ferd.

7. Wang Zelong, 26, Net worth: US$1.4 billion

As the youngest billionaire in Asia, Wang’s fortune comes from his stakes in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., a pigment production company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Lomon Billions Group. The 26-year-old hails from Jiaozuo, China, and has an estimated net worth of US$1.4 billion.

6. Alexandra Andresen, 26, Net worth: US$1.5 billion

Like her sister Katharina, Alexandra also owns a 42 per cent stake in Ferd. Besides her family business, the Norwegian heiress, 26, is an experienced dressage rider on the international circuit and is worth US$1.5 billion.

5. Luca Del Vecchio, 21, Net worth: US$3.5 billion

As the son of Luxottica’s Leonardo Del Vecchio and Sabrina Grossi, Luca, 21, acquired a hefty fortune along with his siblings when his father died in 2022. Not much is known about the Italian Gen Zer and there are no photos of him online. It’s unclear whether he has a role at the company that owns Sunglass Hut, Ray-Ban and Oakley. His net worth is valued at US$3.5 billion.

4. Kim Jung-min, 21, Net worth: US$1.7 billion

This 21-year-old and her sister Kim Jung-youn reportedly inherited a third of their family’s assets when their father Kim Jung-ju died in February 2022. The South Korean siblings are said to have also acquired a 15 per cent stake each in game maker Nexon, which is known for producing titles like MapleStory and Winds. Forbes reports that not much is known about Kim.

3. Kevin David Lehmann, 20, Net worth: US$2.3 billion

At just 20 years old, this German heir is worth US$2.3 billion. The youngster acquired his billions through his 50 per cent stake in Germany’s leading drugstore chain, DM (Drogerie Markt). According to the report, neither he nor his father are involved in the operations of the retail giant.

2. Kim Jung-youn, 19, Net worth: US$1.7 billion

This teenage billionaire – and Kim Jung-min’s sister – also inherited a stake of her late father’s company. Reportedly around 19 years old and with US$1.7 billion in the bank, per Forbes, Kim also has a very low profile and is not known to play a part in the business.

1. Clemente Del Vecchio, 18, Net worth: US$3.5 billion

Clemente is the youngest heir from the Del Vecchio family – and also this year’s youngest billionaire. Not much is known about the teen who has a US$3.5 billion fortune thanks to his late father’s eyeglass company Luxottica. The Italian giant owns eyewear brands like Armani Exchange, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada Eyewear.