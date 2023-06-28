Noor terms audit, accountability in Pak Army strictest

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday termed the audit and internal accountability in the Pakistan Army most effective and strictest. “We have examined the accounts of the Ministry of Defence closely during the last one year,” he said while talking to newsmen on Tuesday after a PAC meeting.
He said as soon as someone showed negligence regarding audit in the Pakistan Army, it was immediately pointed out and, on any irregularity, the person responsible was not only demoted but also dismissed.
The same is the case with the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force, he said, adding that in other institutions, people were still sitting despite committing irregularities. He said the FIA and NAB had been instructed to provide details of corrupt political leaders. “The employees of any institution are servants of the state and not the rulers. If the salaries are determined according to grades, parliamentarians also have the status of Grade 22, why no one looks at it?”
The salary of parliamentarians in Pakistan is the lowest among all countries, he added.
ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistani authorities ramp up action against May 9 vandals, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said...
Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said the...
Rawalpindi: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Caretaker Minister Punjab...
KOLKATA: The Calcutta Excessive Court docket on Tuesday directed a preliminary and parallel probe by the Central...
SUKKUR: Kuneri Police of Umarkot district have taken into a custody of wife, mother in law and two others in a killing...
MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has made a major breakthrough and arrested nine alleged terrorists in...