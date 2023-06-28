Noor terms audit, accountability in Pak Army strictest

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday termed the audit and internal accountability in the Pakistan Army most effective and strictest. “We have examined the accounts of the Ministry of Defence closely during the last one year,” he said while talking to newsmen on Tuesday after a PAC meeting.

He said as soon as someone showed negligence regarding audit in the Pakistan Army, it was immediately pointed out and, on any irregularity, the person responsible was not only demoted but also dismissed.

The same is the case with the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force, he said, adding that in other institutions, people were still sitting despite committing irregularities. He said the FIA and NAB had been instructed to provide details of corrupt political leaders. “The employees of any institution are servants of the state and not the rulers. If the salaries are determined according to grades, parliamentarians also have the status of Grade 22, why no one looks at it?”

The salary of parliamentarians in Pakistan is the lowest among all countries, he added.