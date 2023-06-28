Australia’s Kingston Heath to host 2028 Presidents Cup

WASHINGTON: Australia´s Kingston Heath Golf Club will host the 2028 Presidents Cup, with Melbourne matching a record by staging the event for a fourth time, the PGA Tour announced Monday. The biennial team match-play showdown between the United States and an Internationals squad of non-European players was previously conducted at Royal Melbourne in 1998, 2011 and 2019.
The iconic Sandbelt layout has seen such champions as Tiger Woods at the 2009 Australian Masters, Gary Player at the 1970 Australian Open, Karrie Webb at the 2008 Women´s Australian Open and Adam Scott at the 2012 Australian Masters.
"We´re excited to bring the 2028 Presidents Cup to Kingston Heath," said Matt Rapp, PGA Tour senior vice president of championship Management. "The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game´s most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf´s biggest tournaments.
"We´re looking forward to contesting an incredible Presidents Cup that Australians can take tremendous pride in, showcasing Kingston Heath to golf fans around the world." The only other city to host the Presidents Cup four times is Gainesville, Virginia, in suburban Washington.
The Cup was most recently in Australia in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, when Woods sparked a last-day fightback victory for the US squad. The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 12-1-1 with the US team on a nine-event win streak since a draw in South Africa in 2003.
In 1998, the Internationals won at Royal Melbourne 20.5-11.5 for their only triumph. Last year, the US squad won 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow. The 2024 Presidents Cup will be staged at Royal Montreal.
