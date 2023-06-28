Private pensions

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that officers retired from government can no longer claim multiple pensions like they did in the past. However, retirees from the private sector have never been able to claim such benefits and the increase in the EOBI pensions by Rs1500 per month is barely sufficient to keep up with inflation.
This calls for an immediate review of EOBI pensions, which should be increased by at least Rs25000 per month.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
