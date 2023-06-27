20 women injured in stampede at BISP camp

Twenty women were injured as a result of a stampede at a Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) camp set up near the KPT Ground in Karachi on Monday.

The injured were taken to the hospital in several ambulances. Rescue workers said that the condition of one of the women seemed to be critical.

Police said that a BISP camp was established at the KPT School, outside which a large number of women and children had queued up. They said that when the gate of the school was opened, there was a rush to enter.

An affected woman said they had been asked to come there to get their money under the BISP. Baldia Town SP Mugheez Hashmi said that the 20 women who were injured in the stampede were taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The officer said that 16 of the women were injured and unconscious, while four others were taken to the hospital for medical assistance. He said that due to a lack of space at the school, people were being sent in intermittently.

He pointed out that the stampede occurred when the gate was opened, as the number of the people at the gate was high. He said women fell due to the slope of the school when the gate was opened, while many women fainted due to the scorching heat.