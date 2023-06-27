Equality under the law is considered a hallmark of any democratic society. Unfortunately, the judicial system in Pakistan often fails to live up to this standard. We tend to observe that there are different standards of justice depending on one’s socioeconomic background. Accusations against the powerful, regardless of how credible they are, tend to fade away.
Even when they do result in convictions, the guilty are often able to manoeuvre their way out of punishment and remain on the scene. The poor and powerless are rarely afforded such lenience. Why have we allowed this double-standard to prevail?
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
