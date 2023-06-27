The length and frequency of loadshedding in Sindh have become absolutely unbearable, as they inevitably do in the summer months. A solution to the problem remains elusive, despite the fact that those in charge have now had decades to deal with the issue. How much more time do they need?
And yet, what else can humble citizens do but, once again, ask the provincial government to please try and do something about all the loadshedding so that we can live and work in peace.
Zamir Ahmed Memon
Shikarpur
I would like to congratulate Team Pakistan for its performance in the recent Special Olympics in Germany. Our athletes...
Equality under the law is considered a hallmark of any democratic society. Unfortunately, the judicial system in...
This refers to the letter ‘Protect parks’ by Minahil Saif. The writer highlights encroachment and inadequate...
Many socioeconomic factors are responsible for the exodus of young men and women from Pakistan. Their frustration can...
I would like to offer my thanks to the government for changing the dates of the Eid holidays so that the holiday...
Every day, people lose their lives in avoidable and unnecessary road accidents in Balochistan. While reckless driving...