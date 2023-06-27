The length and frequency of loadshedding in Sindh have become absolutely unbearable, as they inevitably do in the summer months. A solution to the problem remains elusive, despite the fact that those in charge have now had decades to deal with the issue. How much more time do they need?

And yet, what else can humble citizens do but, once again, ask the provincial government to please try and do something about all the loadshedding so that we can live and work in peace.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur