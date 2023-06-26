Experts inspect trout fish farms

PESHAWR: Director General Fisheries Khusro Kalim visited various fish farms in Kaghan valley along with the experts.
During the visit DG Fisheries and experts inspected the farms with respect to controlling possible threat of different diseases to trout fish. The DG Fisheries vowed to introduce new trout breeds to the fish farms with technical and modern machinery support from JICA Authority.
